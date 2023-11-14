AI test work integral to growth strategy at GLI: Ian Hughes

Ian Hughes, chief commercial officer for Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), has highlighted the significance of testing services for products utilising artificial intelligence (AI) within the gaming industry as a key component of the company’s growth strategy. The remarks were in his presentation on the first day of the MGS Entertainment Show at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) in Macau.

“We are testing and will test” products using artificial intelligence for the gaming industry, stated Mr Hughes (pictured) on Tuesday. He noted that GLI had been evaluating various AI algorithms over the past few years.

“It is part of our growth strategy,” the GLI executive said.

In his presentation at the venue – part of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s flagship Galaxy Macau resort on Cotai – Mr Hughes asserted that AI algorithms “absolutely” should be incorporated into the gaming industry, citing potential applications ranging from money-laundering prevention to the promotion of responsible gambling.

However, he underscored the necessity for thorough testing of AI tools, advocating a comprehensive framework of independent measures that could clearly be understood by casino company managements. While not insisting on adherence to a specific technical standard, Mr Hughes emphasised the importance of a testing framework that ensures accountability, transparency, safety, and security.

GLI is one of the largest providers internationally of independent testing, inspection and certification services to the gaming, wagering and lottery industries.

When discussing the testing process for AI systems, Mr Hughes outlined GLI’s approach. The company provides a score based on various metrics and identifies potential risks. GLI investigates crucial aspects such as accountability, transparency, safety, and security to assess the validity and reliability of the underlying mathematical models supporting the AI system.

The GLI executive stressed the crucial role of independent testing in establishing trust in AI products, not only among consumers but also operators. He highlighted the transformative potential of AI in enhancing customer experience, especially in adapting to market shifts.

“There is no doubt that AI can increase and improve the customer experience,” he said.

As an example, Mr. Hughes pointed to the evolving Macau gaming market and its transition from a high-roller based market to a mass-market one. “How do you employ the same level of customer experience – and [ensure] customer satisfaction – to a wider range of customers in an economically viable way? Certainly, AI has some role to play in it.”

The MGS trade show and summit runs until Wednesday (November 15). It is organised by the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association.