AI used for chip counting at City of Dreams Manila

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is being used at the City of Dreams Manila casino resort in the Philippines, to count and verify casino chips.

The AI-based “machine vision platform” is said to have “eclipsed the human benchmarks,” in terms of how the work was previously done by staff members, “reaching 99.7 percent accuracy while massively increasing speed”.

That is according to a press release issued on Wednesday by United States-based Cogniac Corp, referring to its technology now deployed at City of Dreams Manila, a casino resort run by a unit of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, in the Philippine capital.

Cogniac stated: “Melco’s integrated resorts feature popular loyalty programmes which require the counting and verification of large numbers of casino chips.”

It added: “The Cogniac system reduces the amount of resources required to maintain efficient operations, allowing the redistribution of employees to areas of more strategic value.”

The firm noted that AI technology use in the casino industry was often for fraud prevention, but its employment for a loyalty programme, was a “unique case study on the broad applicability of AI and the Cogniac system”.

Cogniac’s AI-based machine vision technology involved “driving efficiency in repetitive tasks and offering Melco the ability to focus on its strategic efforts and scale,” said Vahan Tchakerian, Cogniac’s chief partnership officer, as cited in the press release.

“The system scales our ability to process data, dramatically improving our loyalty programme’s operational accuracy, service quality and guest experience,” said Avery Palos, senior vice president and global chief information officer at Melco Resorts, also cited in the release.