Ainsworth appoints Nancy Ayala as SVP, compliance officer

Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd has announced the appointment of Nancy Ramirez Ayala (pictured) as senior vice president (SVP), general counsel and group compliance officer.

Ms Ayala is described in a press release as having a “wealth of experience in online gaming, intellectual property, and gaming compliance”.

“Her broad base of legal and business knowledge will be key to supporting the company’s business objectives during this period of growth,” stated the maker in the update.

The statement quoted Harald Neumann, Ainsworth’s chief executive, as saying that Ms Ayala’s “passion for her work in the legal and compliance side of the gaming world is evident”.

The CEO added: “She is exactly the right person with the right experience to shepherd us through the period of growth we are undergoing now. We look forward to working with her as she moves into this role, and we continue to take on the challenges of the changing and growing markets we serve.”

Prior to joining Ainsworth, Ms Ayala served as vice president of legal at U.S.-based online casino and sports betting provider Rush Street Interactive Inc.

She also served previously as assistant general counsel and intellectual property counsel for online betting firm William Hill U.S.

Ms Ayala was quoted in the release as saying that Ainsworth “has big ambitions and the team and games to back them up”.

She added: “I look forward to helping the company grow and contributing my expertise as we move through the opportunities and challenges ahead of us.”