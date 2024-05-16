Ainsworth chief technology officer David Bollesen leaves firm

David Bollesen is departing from slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd, where he was chief technology officer (CTO). The news was confirmed on Thursday by the firm in a filing to the Australian Exchange.

His departure, by “mutual agreement”, was with “immediate effect”, said Ainsworth.

No reason for Mr Bollesen’s exit was provided in the filing.

The company said it “acknowledged and thanked” Mr Bollesen for his “significant input and expertise during his tenure and wished him well for the future”.

The filing quoted Ainsworth’s chief executive, Harald Neumann, as saying that Mr Bollesen had “overseen the execution of transitional product strategies which have laid the foundations to position the company for continued improvements in product performance and the achievement of growth across all regions”.

Mr Neumann added that Ainsworth would undertake a search for a new CTO. The person will be based at the company’s operation in Las Vegas, in Nevada, United States.

“In the interim, the CTO role will be overseen internally by the respective regional presidents, in conjunction with game studio leaders,” the CEO stated.

Ainsworth said earlier this week it had “expanded its footprint in Asia”, with “significant” installations of its slot machines at two casino properties in South Korea, namely Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a complex at Incheon; and Kangwon Land, a resort with the only casino in South Korea open to locals.

The Australia-listed firm said earlier this month it expected half-year profit before tax to be at least 16.7 percent down sequentially. The company anticipates such profit for the first half of this year – excluding currency exchange impacts and one-off items – would be in the range of AUD13 million (US$8.7 million) to AUD15 million. That would be in comparison to the AUD18 million achieved in the second half of 2023.