Ainsworth launches strategic review, explores opportunities

Casino slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd has confirmed that it has appointed Macquarie Capital as its financial advisor as it conducts a “review of all potential opportunities available”. They include the possibility of the Australia-listed company going private, according to media reports.

In a Monday filing, Ainsworth – majority-owned by Austria’s Novomatic Group AG – said the review process was “in the early stages and no expressions of interest have been received by the company”.

“The process will look to review and assess all strategic alternatives which could assist the company in maximising shareholder value,” it stated.

The firm said: “The strategic review will include a broad range of potential organic and inorganic alternatives, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will result.”

It added: “The company remains committed to driving sustained, long-term growth through delivering on our product strategy and continued investments in research and development.”

Ainsworth reported an after-tax loss of AUD3.7 million (US$2.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, on revenue that rose by 20.2 percent year-on-year, to AUD143.6 million.