Ainsworth expands in Asia via installations in S. Korea

Slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd says it has “expanded its footprint in Asia”, with “significant” installations of its slot machines at two casino properties in South Korea.

The Australia-listed firm said in a Tuesday press release that it had installed its “A-Star” cabinet (pictured) – both the 27-inch Dual and 43-inch Curve screen units – at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a complex at Incheon, South Korea.

The cabinets feature what Ainsworth described as some of its “top performing” titles, “Treasure Spirits” and “Cash Stacks”.

The company did not disclose how many slots it installed at Mohegan Inspire, a venue run by U.S.-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority.

Mohegan Inspire opened its foreigner-only casino on February 3. It had an official launch for the property on March 5.

Ainsworth also said it had installed 30 A-Star cabinets at Kangwon Land, a resort with the only casino in South Korea open to locals. The slots at Kangwon Land feature the “Treasure Spirits” and “Quad Shot” titles.

The promoter of the casino resort, Kangwon Land Inc, announced last month a plan to expand the property, which will triple the size of its casino space by 2032.

Tuesday’s release quoted Troy Primmer, Ainsworth’s president for Asia Pacific, as saying: “This is a significant milestone for Ainsworth as we continue to expand our presence in the Asian market, and we’re honoured to partner with such esteemed resorts as Inspire Entertainment Resort and Kangwon Land.”