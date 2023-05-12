Ainsworth Game expects US$13.5mln pre-tax profit in 1H

Slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd said in a Friday update it expected to report a pre-tax profit of AUD20 million (US$13.5 million) for the six months to June 30. It stated the forecast excluded “currency impacts and one-off items”.

Harald Neumann, company chief executive, was cited as saying in the filing to the Australian Securities Exchange: “I am encouraged by the continued growth being experienced and remain confident that the investments and development initiatives we have undertaken will enable the company to maintain the positive revenue growth trajectory in coming periods.”

The company said it continued to see revenue growth across North American markets, benefitting from expansions of its “historical horse racing” products in new and established jurisdictions.

Ainsworth Game said that in Latin America it expected its revenue to increase by “at least 25 percent” in the first half to June 30, compared to revenue of AUD33.1 million achieved in the previous six-month period ended December 31.

The slot supplier reported an after-tax profit of AUD5.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, down 35.2 percent in year-on-year terms. The company had posted an after-tax profit of AUD2.7 million for the first half of 2022.

Ainsworth Game’s majority shareholder is Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG.