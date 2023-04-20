Ainsworth games now at NuxGame online casino

NuxGame Inc, a software provider to the land-based and online betting and gaming sectors, says it has “begun a new deal” with Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

“Thanks to this new partnership, Ainsworth’s entire digital portfolio of online slots will now be available to NuxGame’s clients,” stated NuxGame in a Thursday press release.

NuxGame said it would now “benefit from adapted versions of player-favourite” titles from Ainsworth, “which appeal to both land-based and online slot enthusiasts”.

“Adding an extra layer to our already pristine online casino portfolio, Ainsworth Game Technology’s classic digital games provide the perfect inclusion for our operator clients looking to engage with a new demographic and capture fans of land-based casino titles,” said Daniel Heywood, NuxGame’s chief executive, in prepared remarks.

Ainsworth has been seeking to expand its online real-money games (RMG) offering.

In late March, the firm said it had updated its partnership with GAN Nevada Inc, regarding distribution of Ainsworth’s online games in the U.S. market.