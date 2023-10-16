Ainsworth hails Asia milestone with slots at CoD Manila

Casino slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd says it has reached a “significant milestone in the Asian gaming sector,” with installation of 24 of its “state-of-the-art” A-Star cabinets (examples pictured) at the City of Dreams (CoD) Manila gaming resort.

Ainsworth Game added the move was its first ever A-Star placement in the Philippines.

“We are delighted to debut our A-Star Dual and [A-Star] Curve screen cabinets with Ainsworth’s latest ‘Treasure Spirits’ titles,” said Michael Barsin, Ainsworth’s sales manager for Southeast Asia, as cited in a Monday press release.

“We are confident that this new installation will bring added excitement to City of Dreams Manila’s impressive and diverse gaming floor,” he added.

City of Dreams Manila – located in the Entertainment City zone in the Philippine capital – is operated by global casino business Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, and also has local investment partners.

Australia-listed Ainsworth Game’s A-STAR cabinet range offers a 27-inch Dual and a 43-inch Curve screen, and the respective units were installed at Manila’s City of Dreams with the themes “Pan Chang” and “Treasure Spirits”.

In its Monday statement, Ainsworth Game said it has been working since July 1 with Tecnet Asia Inc as a distribution partner for the Philippine market.

Troy Primmer, Ainsworth Game’s president for Asia Pacific, was cited in Monday’s update as saying: “The installation of our A-Star cabinet at City of Dreams Manila expands our foothold in Asia and our partnership with Tecnet will enable us to serve our customers better, leveraging their comprehensive understanding of the local market.”

He added: “We look forward to a successful and collaborative relationship with Tecnet.”

Ainsworth Game reported an after-tax loss of AUD3.7 million (currently US$2.3 million) for the six months ended June 30. A full write-down of the carrying value of investments held in Argentina was completed in the reporting period.