Ainsworth names Evans marketing VP, Trask to lead studio

Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd has appointed Sean Evans (pictured, left) as vice president of marketing and product strategy. Mr Evans will be based at the company’s office in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Prior to joining Ainsworth, Mr Evans served two years as senior vice president of sales at U.S.-based Eclipse Gaming. He was described in a Tuesday press release has having “more than 25 years of experience” in the gaming industry, with a “broad base of knowledge across … sales, marketing, and product management”.

The announcement quoted Deron Hunsberger, Ainsworth’s president for North America, as saying that Mr Evans “will be a steady and energising influence” on the firm’s marketing and product management teams.

“His vast knowledge and industry experience make him a welcome addition to Ainsworth, and further illustrates our commitment to hiring great talent as we continue to strengthen our position in the industry,” added Mr Hunsberger.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, Ainsworth said it had promoted Mike Trask (pictured, right) to head of game development studio in Austin, Texas. Mr Trask served most recently as the company’s vice president of marketing and product strategy.

Mr Trask has been with Ainsworth for more than eight years “in roles of increasing responsibility,” stated the company. He will now “lead a design team focused on creating strong performing game content,” it added.

David Bollesen, Ainsworth’s chief technology officer, said in prepared remarks that Mr Trask had been “instrumental” in the creation of the company’s “San Bao Pandas” and “San Bao Dragons” game titles.

“We debuted them in Class III late last year on our new A-Star Raptor cabinet and both titles appeared on the EKG Gaming Report as top new games in the country,” stated Mr Bollesen.

“This was made possible using Mike’s vision and contributions. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow leveraging instincts and industry knowledge leading the Austin team,” he added.

The gaming supplier said Mr Trask’s promotion demonstrated the “company’s recent focus on product development efforts”, including a “25 percent increase year-over-year” in investment for such efforts.