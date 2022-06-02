Ainsworth to align financial year reporting with Novomatic

Jun 02, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, World
Australia-listed slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd says it is changing the company’s financial year-end, from June 30 to December 31. This was in order to “align the financial year end of the company and its reporting schedule with its overseas operations and business cycles,” stated the firm in a Thursday filing.
The gaming supplier said the decision would also “align the company’s financial year with the financial year end of Novomatic AG.” Austria-based Novomatic controls a 52-percent stake in Ainsworth.
Tying to Novomatic’s financial year would “reduce duplication of processes and increase efficiencies of the company’s financial reporting,” added Ainsworth.
The Australian firm said it would have a “six-month transitional” financial year from July 1 to December 31 this year. The company would be on a 12-month financial year from January 1, 2023, it stated.
In February, Ainsworth reported a profit of AUD9.1 million (US$6.5 million) for its financial-year first half, ending December 31, 2021. That compared to a nearly AUD50.1-million loss for the same period in 2020.
First-half group revenue rose 39.7 percent year-on-year to AUD100.7 million.
May 30, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022Moody’s Investors Service Inc says it expects casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd to resume quarterly dividend payments “only in 2024,” as the Macau gaming market recovers....
(Click here for more)
”Our only concern in this corporate squabble between contending stockholders is that the operation [of Okada Manila] is not disturbed”
Alfredo Lim
President of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp