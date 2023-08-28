 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Ainsworth writes off US$8mln in Argentina, delays 1H results

Aug 28, 2023 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

Ainsworth writes off US$8mln in Argentina, delays 1H results

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd says it expects AUD13-million (US$8.4-million) investments in Argentina “to be fully written down” in its first-half results to June 30, and that as a consequence of dealing with that matter, it expects to release its unaudited numbers on August 31, two days later than it mentioned in a filing last week.

The slot machine maker still expects to report a first-half pre-tax profit of AUD23 million, “excluding currency impacts and one-off items”.

The firm gave the update in a Monday announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Regarding the group’s exposure to Argentina, it stated: “The board highlighted that despite preliminary legal advice indicating a high likelihood of recoverability, administrative delays in court proceedings,” and other matters, “this write-down was considered necessary at the present time.”

“The write-down will be re-evaluated as more information becomes available to reliably assess the extent of recoverability,” added Ainsworth Game.

The filing also noted – referring to events subsequent to the first-half reporting period – that “macro-economic uncertainties and political instability within Argentina have continued since 30 June 2023 with the Argentinian peso experiencing significant depreciation”.

Ainsworth Game’s majority shareholder is Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Osaka IR island working metro link due by fiscal year 2024

Osaka IR island working metro link due by fiscal year 2024

Aug 28, 2023  

Rapid transit operator Osaka Metro Co Ltd has applied to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to operate by fiscal year 2024, a 3.2-kilometre (2.0-mile) rail link to...
Read More
Ainsworth writes off US$8mln in Argentina, delays 1H results

Ainsworth writes off US$8mln in Argentina, delays 1H

Aug 28, 2023  

SOFTSWISS gets two GLI certifications, eyes new markets

SOFTSWISS gets two GLI certifications, eyes new markets

Aug 28, 2023  

Pick of the Day

"There is no denying Macau sorely needs more non-gaming amenities and events to help attract visitors from different demographic groups beyond the core gaming enthusiast"

Andy Choy
Managing director of Hong Kong-based Choy Consulting Services