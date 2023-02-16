Air Macau upping overseas flight connections from March

Air Macau will from March increase its flight connections between the city and a number of places in Southeast Asia and East Asia, and add at least one new route, reported local Chinese-language media outlets on Thursday, citing the city’s flag-carrier airline.

Air Macau is resuming weekly scheduled flights between Macau and Danang in Vietnam, from March 2. The airline is also launching – on March 23 – a Macau-Singapore service.

From March 26, the airline’s weekly services will have covered also Hanoi in Vietnam and Bangkok in Thailand, in addition to Danang and Singapore.

From the beginning of March, Air Macau will up the frequency of flights on certain routes currently only served on a weekly basis. The upped services will be for Taipei and Kaoshiung in Taiwan; Tokyo in Japan; and Seoul in South Korea. The flag carrier is also resuming weekly flights to Osaka in Japan, starting from March.

Traffic via Macau International Airport has been disrupted for over two years amid Covid-19 associated travel restrictions, with passenger flights mostly serving only mainland China destinations.

But also from next month, a number of regional airlines are due to run weekly flights to places overseas. They include AirAsia, Philippine Airlines, Cambodia Airways, JC Cambodia International, Starlux Airlines and EVA Airways, according to the latest flight timetable.

In other developments the city’s government says it has budgeted circa MOP600 million (US$74.2 million) this year to stimulate inbound tourism. It will hold consumer roadshows on the Chinese mainland and overseas, and offer subsidised promotions such as a ‘buy-one-get-one free’ offer on certain air tickets to the city.