Alidad Tash among Melco new Macau execs, Sisk leaving

Casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has confirmed to GGRAsia the appointments of three executives to “lead several key areas” of the group’s business in Macau. The firm also confirmed the departure of David Sisk, who was its chief operating officer of Macau resorts.

Alidad Tash (pictured) has been named executive vice president of analytics and gaming operations for Macau, the company said in a statement to GGRAsia.

Stefan Bollhalder has been appointed vice president of hotels and food and beverage for the City of Dreams Macau casino resort; and Linda Switzer as vice president of retail, added the company.

Aside from the City of Dreams complex, Melco Resorts also runs the Studio City, and Altira Macau properties in the Macau market.

In the statement, Melco Resorts said Mr Sisk had resigned from his position “citing personal reasons”.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr Sisk’s leadership and commitment during his tenure. We respect his decision and wish him the very best for all future endeavours,” stated the firm.

It added: “Our leadership team will ensure a seamless transition as we identify a new senior executive member to lead Melco’s resort operations in Macau and drive the next phase of our development in this important region.”

Mr Tash was most recently managing director of consultancy 2NT Ltd. He “will be tasked with driving” the firm’s “Macau gaming business” across the group’s three properties in that market, according to an internal memo seen by GGRAsia.

Mr Bollhalder most recently served as general manager for Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, Japan.

According to the internal memo, Ms Switzer will join Melco Resorts from April 1. She was most recently vice president of retail at Macau market rival Wynn Macau Ltd.

The three executives will, “until further notice … report to Evan Winkler,” Melco Resort’s president and board director, stated the internal memo.