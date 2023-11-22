All eyes on ‘Lightning Tiger’ slot from Lightning Box

Lightning Box, one of gaming content provider Light & Wonder Inc’s in-house game design studios, has launched its “Lightning Tiger” digital slot product.

A Tuesday press release on behalf of Lightning Box said the new game – the latest in the Lightning Series franchise – showcased the studio’s Lightning Respin feature.

The 3×5 slot has a jungle journey storyline. The Lightning Respin mode is triggered when six or more ‘Lightning Bolt’ symbols appear.

Additionally, what the maker terms ‘Colossal Lightning Bolts’ may land on any spin and these split into separate lightning bolts, and are said to boost the chances of a big win for a player.

Four in-game jackpots can be collected, including the Grand Jackpot which can be won by landing the ‘Grand Jackpot Lightning Bolt’ on a Lightning Respin-triggering spin, or within an active reel during the Lightning Respin mode.

Lightning Tiger will initially be exclusively available in New Jersey, in the United States, with the BetMGM brand.

Rob Procter, vice president of game development at Light & Wonder, was cited as saying in the announcement: “The slots that Lightning Box continues to produce is testament to the hard work of the whole team and there is no doubt that Lightning Tiger has all the attributes to be one of our most popular titles of 2023.”