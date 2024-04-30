Angel smart tables updated with new baccarat side bet

A new side bet option for baccarat play is now compatible with casino equipment supplier Angel Group’s “smart table” product - the ‘Angel Eye Complete’ – as deployed in the Macau market, Angel Macau Ltd has told GGRAsia in an update.

The new baccarat side bet is known as ‘Small 6/Big 6′, a variant of the prevalent ‘Lucky Six’ found in Macau’s casinos. The fresh side bet option ‘Small 6/Big 6’ pays 22 to 1, if the winning ‘banker’ hand with a face value of six is composed of two cards. The side bet pays 50 to 1 for a winning ‘banker’ hand with a face value of six, composed of three cards.

GGRAsia approached the Macau casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, for comment on the new baccarat side bet option. We had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

The side bet option as outlined, has gained regulatory approval in Macau, Angel Macau president Asuka Kurahashi confirmed to GGRAsia.

The mechanical process for updating the Angel smart table product with a new side bet option is, in itself, achievable “in an instant”, Ms Kurahashi remarked.

“Prior to this new side bet approval, Angel already developed the software to accommodate this new side bet, which won’t take much time. Once it comes to the actual roll-out…it’s just a matter of installing new software into the relevant devices,” the Angel Macau president noted, referring to the key features of ‘Angel Eye Complete’.

In the case of updating the smart gaming tables with “Small 6/Big 6”, there is no need to change the angle of the game-action monotoring cameras placed at the opposite ends of the table, as the cameras are able to capture the whole betting area of the gaming table, she added.

Prior to the freshly-approved side bet “Small 6/Big 6”, the gaming tables that are equipped with ‘Angel Eye Complete’ in Macau have already been compatible with another baccarat side bet option, known as an ‘insurance bet’, the Angel Macau president had noted to GGRAsia.