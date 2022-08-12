Anthony Ball new chair of Gaming Technology Association

The Australia-based Gaming Technologies Association (GTA) has confirmed this week the appointments of Anthony Ball (pictured) as board chair and Cameron Louis as vice chair. The announcement was made at the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) 2022, a three-day trade show promoted by the association, that ended on Thursday in Sydney, Australia.

Mr Ball is general manager of government and industry relations for Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific at slot-machine maker and game-content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. He succeeds Adrian Halpenny, who had held the position of GTA chair for more than nine years.

Mr Louis is currently managing director at casino game supplier Aruze Gaming Australia Pty Ltd.

The GTA represents Australian gaming technology suppliers.

“Our association has a well thought out plan for how it can contribute to the long-term wellbeing of gaming technology and supplier companies, venues and all that have a stake in our industry,” Mr Ball said, as quoted in a press release issued by the association.

He added: “We will work energetically to deliver our agenda, which includes increasing stakeholder understanding of our industry, supporting efficient, balanced and effective rules and regulation.”

Other priorities for the trade body mentioned by Mr Ball included “promoting technology as an enabler of responsible gameplay”, “encouraging innovation to meet player and customer – i.e., venue – needs”; and “representing the interests of technology companies while contributing to gaming industry advocacy more broadly”.