Any Thailand casino ops selected via bids, says ex-PM

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra (pictured in a file photo), father of the present prime minister, continued at the weekend his recent record of public statements on the country’s policy to legalise entertainment complexes, each to have a casino.

The Bangkok Post described him in a Sunday report as “de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party”. His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the current prime minister.

Mr Thaksin was cited by the Bangkok Post as saying any licences to operate casino business in new entertainment complexes would only be issued after a bidding process.

“The truth is the licence will be given out by means of open bidding in which any interested parties could compete,” he was quoted as saying.

He added: “They [bidders] will have to propose what they have to offer in terms of tourism benefits and tax revenue for the government.”

Mr Thaksin was speaking at a gathering of his supporters in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom.

He suggested Thailand’s entertainment complex policy would create around 20,000 jobs at each site – the number of such complexes is still to be clarified – and each worker was guaranteed to earn at least THB20,000 (about US$580) a month.

He added it was “not necessary” to hold a national referendum on the matter, despite some domestic opposition to the policy.

On Saturday the same news outlet had cited Alongkorn Ponlaboot, a member of the Democrat Party, referring to gambling and other activities as “vice”.

According to the Bangkok Post’s Sunday report, the Entertainment Complex Bill – approved in principle by the cabinet last week – will be sent to the national assembly’s House of Representatives for deliberation, which is expected to take around six months. The outlet cited the source of the information as government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The Nation newspaper reported on Saturday that the criteria for the development of entertainment complexes after the passing of the law – possibly this year – could make Khlong Toei in Bangkok and U-Tapao, near the beach resort of Pattaya southeast of the capital, attractive options for investors.

According to The Nation, the site for such complexes should be at least 48 hectares (118.6 acres). It did not indicate the source of the information.

It added the sort of facilities that should be provided included: four- to five-star hotels, with a total of at least 5,000 rooms, international-standard conference and exhibition centres, sports stadiums, a world-class concert hall, shopping centres, duty-free shops, amusement parks, restaurants, and event venues.

The space proportions of each casino at such sites was “to be determined,” added the news outlet. Mr Thaksin had earlier cited a figure for gaming activities as being “less than 10 percent of the space in the entertainment complex”.

(Updated, January 20, 12.43pm)