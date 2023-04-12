APE in 3-year deal to be Moniko distributor in Macau, S.Korea

Electronic casino game distributor Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) is to become the sole distributor in Macau and South Korea of thermal TITO (ticket-in-ticket out) gaming ticket product by the Moniko brand, the Hong Kong-listed firm announced in a press release.

The agreement is valid for three years, said APE.

The press release stated that Macedonia-based Moniko’s TITO tickets were “certified by… significant printing system producers, such as TransAct, JCM and Nanoptix, to be used on their TITO printers”.

APE’s interests include Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd, a Macau-based distribution, sales and servicing business for casino slot machines and electronic table games.

The release quoted Vladimir Kjurchiev, chief executive of Moniko, saying that, “in recent years”, the firm had seen “the huge potential of the Asian market.”

“We believe the partnership with APE could help Moniko to lay a solid foundation for the expansion in Macau and South Korea,” added Mr Kjurchiev.

Herman Ng, APE’s CEO and executive director, said in prepared remarks that the partnership with Moniko would “enrich” APE’s product portfolio.

He added: “The products of Moniko are innovative and high-quality, which is perfectly matching with our company purpose of bringing innovative products to Asian gaming market.”

APE reported revenue of just above HKD10.5 million (US$1.3 million) for full-year 2022, up 37.7 percent from the prior year. The firm said revenue from technical sales and distribution of electronic gaming equipment rose by 21.2 percent year-on-year, to HKD6.1 million in full-year 2022, according to a March filing.