 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

APE, Jade Ent sign agreement to expand biz in Macau

Nov 04, 2022 Industry Talk, Latest News, Macau  

APE, Jade Ent sign agreement to expand biz in Macau

Electronic casino game distributor Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) announced on Friday a “strategic partnership” with Philippines-based Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc. APE said in a press release that it would be “providing services and technical support for Jade” in the Macau market.

Hong Kong-listed APE’s interests include Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd, a Macau-based distribution, sales and servicing business for casino slot machines and electronic table games.

Jade Entertainment says it offers technology and services for gaming operations for land-based and digital operators. Casino markets its serves include the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Saipan.

The release quoted Joe Pisano, founder and chief executive of Jade Entertainment, saying that the partnership with APE for the Macau market would allow Jade Entertainment “to strengthen our portfolio strategies”.

“I believe APE is able to apply their strong local knowledge and expertise to the best of their ability to expand our business in Macau,” added Mr Pisano.

Herman Ng, APE’s CEO and executive director, said in prepared remarks that the company “has been dedicating its business to introduce innovative and superior gaming products to casino operators.”

He added: “We are confident and will be supporting Jade to maximise its presence in Macau’s market with our expertise.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau govt forecasts US$16bln for 2023 casino GGR

Macau govt forecasts US$16bln for 2023 casino GGR

Nov 04, 2022  

The Macau government estimates the city’s 2023 casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) will be MOP130 billion (US$16.08 billion), it said in the 2023 fiscal year budget proposal published on Friday. It...
Read More
Guangdong Covid delays Macau-bound groups: trade rep

Guangdong Covid delays Macau-bound groups: trade rep

Nov 04, 2022  

NagaCorp offers to buy up to US$120mln in its 2024 notes

NagaCorp offers to buy up to US$120mln in its 2024 notes

Nov 04, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”We are also cautiously optimistic that the granting of e-visas and group visas [in mainland China], which commenced on November 1, 2022, will lead to a gradual increase in visitation”

Lawrence Ho
Chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts