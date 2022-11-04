APE, Jade Ent sign agreement to expand biz in Macau

Electronic casino game distributor Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) announced on Friday a “strategic partnership” with Philippines-based Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc. APE said in a press release that it would be “providing services and technical support for Jade” in the Macau market.

Hong Kong-listed APE’s interests include Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd, a Macau-based distribution, sales and servicing business for casino slot machines and electronic table games.

Jade Entertainment says it offers technology and services for gaming operations for land-based and digital operators. Casino markets its serves include the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Saipan.

The release quoted Joe Pisano, founder and chief executive of Jade Entertainment, saying that the partnership with APE for the Macau market would allow Jade Entertainment “to strengthen our portfolio strategies”.

“I believe APE is able to apply their strong local knowledge and expertise to the best of their ability to expand our business in Macau,” added Mr Pisano.

Herman Ng, APE’s CEO and executive director, said in prepared remarks that the company “has been dedicating its business to introduce innovative and superior gaming products to casino operators.”

He added: “We are confident and will be supporting Jade to maximise its presence in Macau’s market with our expertise.”