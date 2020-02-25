APE says ISO certification on gaming tech sales, service

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Ltd (APE), a Macau-based distribution, sales and servicing business for casino slot machines and electronic table games, has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification after a successful on-site audit on December 16.

That is according to APE’s parent, Hong Kong-listed Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd, which gave the information in a Monday press release.

It said ISO 9001:2015 referred in APE’s context to “provision of repair service for electronic gaming machine parts”.

“We look forward to benefitting from this globally-recognised standard,” in terms of APE’s “expanding business” in the Macau and other Asian markets, said Herman Ng, chief executive and executive director of Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings as quoted in the announcement.

The group aimed to provide “high-quality and consistent products” to its clients and had “ongoing investment in technology and development,” added Mr Ng.

The document said APE began preparation for the relevant ISO certification in August, by “evaluating its existing procedures and aligning them” with requirements under a quality management system protocol.

This required APE to maintain a “high level of quality, and strong customer service, and to provide a sound basis for sustainable development initiatives”. The quality-control protocol involved topics including ‘risk and opportunities’, ‘organisational knowledge’, ‘training’, ‘supplier management,’ and ‘customer feedback,’ said the release.

ISO standards are overseen by the Geneva-, Switzerland-based International Organization for Standardization (ISO). According to its website, the ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation with a membership of 164 national standards bodies.

Entities seeking ISO 9001:2015 certification need to demonstrate – among other things –“ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements,” according to the ISO website.