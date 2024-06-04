APE signs distribution agreement with IDX Games

Hong Kong-listed Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) has announced a distribution agreement with casino gaming content supplier IDX Games Ltd. The latter company is a supplier of display control systems for gaming tables and electronic table games (ETGs).

According to a Tuesday press release, APE has been appointed as the distributor of IDX Games’ products, “including X Stadium, X Trend, X Table Management Dashboard,” in Macau and the Philippines.

IDX Games launched in 2019, dedicated to casino technology and equipment. The firm’s flagship product, X Stadium, is described as an “advanced display and show control system designed for the ETG stadium on the casino floor”.

APE said it decided to cooperate with IDX Games “to bring the most advanced products to the casino floor and create a brand-new gaming experience for the players”.

The announcement quote Herman Ng, chief executive and executive director of APE, as saying: “We are delighted to welcome IDX as our new partner. With the emergence and rapid development of AI [artificial intelligence] technology, we believe that this technology will bring unprecedented innovation to the gaming industry, and we see huge demand.”

Mr Ng added: “IDX, as the expert in comprehensive intelligent products, is certainly the most appropriate choice to cooperate with and explore the development potential of breakthrough products with AI technology in the gaming industry of Macau and Southeast Asia.”

Peter Johns, chief commercial officer of IDX Games and IDX Macau, said the company was “pleased” to work with APE as its distributor in Macau and the Philippines.

“Our product range is designed to enhance customer engagement and provide management with the latest technology to run their operations. Through our collaboration with trusted third-party partners, we will continue to empower casinos with valuable insights needed to thrive in today’s highly competitive landscape,” observed Mr Johns.

The executive also said that APE’s “strong presence” in the Asian region would “greatly support the delivery” of IDX Games’ products and services “to both their new and existing customers”.