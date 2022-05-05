April AGEM Index of gaming tech stocks down 10pct m-o-m

The AGEM Index, tracking stock prices for major publicly-listed makers of gaming equipment, fell in April by 92.98 points to 862.42, marking a 9.7 percent decrease from the prior month.

Compared to one year ago, the index added 3.99 points for an annual growth rate of 0.5 percent.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) produces the monthly AGEM Index in concert with research firm Applied Analysis LLC.

During the latest reporting period, 11 of the AGEM Index companies reported stock price declines, with only one company posting an increase.

As a result, all 12 companies in the AGEM Index posted negative contributions to the overall index, ending a three-month period of upward growth.

The largest negative contributor to the monthly index was Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, which reported a 47.42-point index loss as a result of an 8.3 percent month-on-month decline in stock price.

International Game Technology Plc (IGT) contributed an 11.40-point loss to the index due to a 11.6 percent drop in the company’s stock price compared to March.

Despite a 3.7-percent increase in stock price over the period for Konami Corp, a weakened exchange rate between the United States dollar and the Japanese yen led to a 5.19-point loss for the index.

In the latest reporting period, all three major U.S. stock indices indicated negative performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 4.9 percent from March, while the S&P 500 fell by 8.8 percent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq saw a 13.3 percent decline over the month.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries, and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.