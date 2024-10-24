Aristocrat appoints Anne Tucker as chief legal officer

Australia-listed slot machine maker and online gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has named Anne Tucker as the company’s new chief legal officer. The appointment follows the retirement of Chris Hill from the position, according to a Thursday press release.

“Ms Tucker’s appointment is effective immediately,” stated the announcement. She will report directly to Aristocrat’s chief executive and managing director, Trevor Croker, and will also continue in her capacity as the group’s company secretary.

The update said Ms Tucker “will begin the process to relocate from Sydney”, in Australia, to the company’s offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Ms Tucker is described as having more than 20 years of legal and governance experience, including most recently as Aristocrat’s deputy chief legal officer. Prior to joining Aristocrat in 2021, she held senior global legal and company secretary roles at Corporate Travel Management, Tatts Group and UNiTAB Ltd.

The announced cited Mr Croker as saying: “I am delighted to elevate a leader of Anne’s calibre to our leadership team. Anne’s appointment is testament to Aristocrat’s focus on executive development and of our talent.”

He added: “Since joining Aristocrat in October 2021, Anne has led a number of complex strategic projects and major merger and acquisitions and established herself as a trusted partner and cultural leader.”

Mr Croker also thanked Ms Hill “for the excellent contribution to Aristocrat” during her term as the company’s chief legal officer.

“Chris has transformed the legal function, deepening our capabilities and effectively supporting our business through a period of strong growth and change,” stated the CEO.