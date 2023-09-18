Aristocrat appoints Superna Kalle as head of strategy

Australia-listed slot machine maker and online gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd says it has appointed Superna Kalle to be the firm’s chief strategy and content officer. Ms Kalle will join Aristocrat on October 9, and she will report directly to the company’s chief executive,Trevor Croker, according to a Friday press release.

Ms Kalle served more recently as president of premium cable and satellite television network Starz. Before that, she spent 16 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where she held leadership positions in corporate development, according to the announcement.

The statement quoted Mr Croker as saying: “Superna will play a pivotal role in driving our group growth strategy, and leveraging Aristocrat’s industry-leading intellectual property across our operations as a key part of this effort.”

Aristocrat’s CEO described Ms Kalle as having “more than 20 years of experience driving transformational growth”.

“Superna has a track record of maximising the strategic value of content across a range” of segments, added Mr Croker.