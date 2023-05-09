Aristocrat at G2E Asia in Singapore previews Year of Dragon

Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider Aristocrat Gaming says it will use the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia trade show in Singapore to present a suite of dragon-themed products ready for the Year of the Dragon in 2024.

“We’ve attuned our portfolio to maximise this once-every-twelve-year event,” said Lloyd Robson, Aristocrat general manager Asia, referring to the Chinese lunar calendar, as cited in a Tuesday press release.

The offer to the industry includes “Dragon Link” (pictured), “Tian Ci Jin Lu”, and a standalone “5 Dragons Pearl” product. Other offers include “Jin Cai Hao Yun”, and “Big Fu Cash Dragon”.

“We’re thinking ahead, on behalf of our partners, to ensure they have a wide range of dragon-focused games to choose from,” stated Mr Robson.

Aristocrat Gaming is part of Aristocrat Technologies Inc, a unit of Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Dragon Link is said to have broad appeal across mass-market and high-stakes player segments.

Jin Cai Hao Yun is described as a “mashup” of the “5 Dragons” and “Good Fortune” art package, with “new gameplay mechanics”.

Another product “Bao Zhu Zhao Fu” is mentioned as the latest addition to Aristocrat’s “triple metamorphic game” family.

A recent consultation paper on behalf of the authorities in the New Zealand gaming market defines a “metamorphic game” as one where “free games, feature games or prizes, other than jackpots, are triggered by the cumulative result of a series of plays”.

Aristocrat will also show a broad range of standalone titles, including “5 Dragons Ultra”, “Brazil”, “Foo Festival”, “Fortune’s Choice” and two “Big Big Fortune” titles.

G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore runs from May 30 to June 1 and combines a trade exhibition and industry conference. It is at the Marina Bay Sands casino resort operated by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp.