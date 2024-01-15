Aristocrat court orders vs senior game designer: report

Australia-listed casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has reportedly won court orders against a person described as its Sydney, New South Wales-based principal director of game design, from using 6,800 data files he allegedly downloaded from the company’s computer system.

The information was reported on Thursday by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. Australian federal court judge, Justice Yaseen Shariff, issued orders on January 9, preventing Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran from utilising any of the material.

The news outlet said – citing court documents – that the downloads allegedly took place at 7am on a Sunday in early December.

A lawyer for Aristocrat reportedly told the court that a search of Mr Tran’s property in western Sydney had been made on Wednesday.

An attorney for Mr Tran was cited by the Sydney Morning Herald as telling the court the orders were put in place without his client being informed of proceedings or having the opportunity to oppose the orders.

According to a LinkedIn profile for Mr Tran, he had been involved in designing products including the slot link “Choy’s Kingdom”, and the “Gold Stacks” series of slot games.

The news outlet said another court hearing was due in February.

GGRAsia approached Aristocrat about the report. It said in an emailed reply: “We are unable to comment, as the matter is before the courts.”