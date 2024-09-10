Aristocrat Gaming ‘Coin Trio Royal’ updates a favourite

Aristocrat Gaming, the land-based casino technology segment of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, says it has a new commercial-casino slot offering called “Coin Trio Royal”.

In a press release issued via the United States, the brand said the new game builds on the original “Coin Trio” product, “blending proven mechanics and game math with innovation,” via the introduction of a new element called ‘Golden Metamorphic’.

This gives players the possibility – when triggered – of two ‘hold and spins’, said the company.

Coin Trio Royal offers a US$25,000 Royal Jackpot, and a US$10,000 standard Grand Jackpot.

Coin Trio Royal has two game themes: “Fortune Trails Royal” (pictured, left) a ‘Reel Power’ game; and “Piggy Burst Royal” (pictured, right) a ‘50 Lines’ game.

Aristocrat Gaming says Coin Trio Royal is a “medium volatility game” with “frequent” features, and is presented on the Neptune Single cabinet.