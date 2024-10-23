Aristocrat Gaming flags partnership with Princess Cruises

Gaming technology supplier Aristocrat Gaming says it is now a “promotional partner” for Princess Cruises, an American cruise line owned by Carnival Corp & Plc.

“Aristocrat Gaming will design innovative gaming experiences for guests onboard Princess ships as well as create promotions with land-based casinos that offer Princess cruises as rewards,” stated the gaming supplier in a Tuesday press release.

Aristocrat Gaming is the land-based gaming technology business of Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

The announcement quoted Hector Fernandez, chief executive of Aristocrat Gaming, as saying: “We are proud to be the newest partner of Princess Cruises, bringing together our iconic brands to create innovative and entertaining experiences for players on the sea and off.”

He added: “In addition to exciting promotional opportunities throughout the year, we are excited to set sail with fans on the inaugural Buffalo-themed cruise.”

According to the update, guests will be able to find themed slot gaming zones onboard Princess ships, including the recently unveiled Buffalo Zone (pictured) by Aristocrat Gaming on the new Sun Princess ship.

Additionally, Aristocrat Gaming said it would host a “marquee event” on Sun Princess in 2025, “celebrating the top fans of the iconic Buffalo series”.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in prepared remarks that the Princess casinos were “among the most popular experiences” aboard the company’s ships.

“We’re confident Aristocrat Gaming can further elevate the gaming experience for our guests,” stated Mr Padgett.

“This partnership allows us to create even more entertainment value in our casinos by bringing favourite Aristocrat Gaming brands to life aboard our Princess ships,” he added.