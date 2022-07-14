Aristocrat Gaming names new supply, marketing bosses

Casino equipment supplier Aristocrat Gaming announced on Wednesday the appointments of Deanne McKissick (pictured, left) as chief supply chain officer, and Mark Wadley (pictured, right) as chief marketing officer.

Aristocrat Gaming is the land-based gaming products and services unit of slot machine maker and online games provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Ms McKissick will oversee Aristocrat Gaming’s global supply chain, “ensuring that customers continue to have the best product purchasing experience,” said the company in a press release. Mr Wadley will run “comprehensive marketing efforts at a global level to maximise the value of the gaming division and products,” it added.

The two executives will be reporting to Aristocrat Gaming’s chief executive, Hector Fernandez. Mr Fernandez was named CEO in February this year.

The release quoted Mr Fernandez saying that the group’s “superb talent is a core component” in its “ability to lead the market”.

“Deanne’s and Mark’s backgrounds lend a unique perspective to help take our business to the next level,” he added. “We are delighted to welcome both to the global gaming leadership team where they will continue to inspire our employees, vendors, partners and customers to reach new heights.”

Most recently, Ms McKissick served as the senior vice president for the Americas supply chain, and customer order execution. Mr Wadley had been the senior vice president of marketing, responsible for marketing strategy, branding, and partnerships for the Americas region.