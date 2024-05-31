Aristocrat hails new games, slot favourites for G2E Asia

May 31, 2024 Newsdesk G2E Asia 2024, Latest News
Aristocrat Gaming promises a new slot product lineup alongside its “proven brands” for this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino industry trade show in Macau. Aristocrat Gaming is the land-based segment business of Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.
“We are excited to be back in Macau for G2E [Asia] and present our partners with our wide range of premium products designed to elevate their gaming floors,” said Lloyd Robson, general manager of Aristocrat Gaming, Asia, in prepared remarks in a press release.
He added: “Our portfolio reflects our strong commitment to delivering gaming experiences that push the boundaries of land-based gaming in Asia.”
G2E Asia 2024 is at Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao, from June 4 to 6.
Novelties for the show include two new game families, both offering “popular mechanics like five-of-a-kind and cash-on-reel prizes”. They are: “Grand Legends: Great King” and “Grand Legends: Royal Emperor” (pictured), and “Grand Star”, which includes “Wealth” and ‘Sapphire”.
Other newcomers are “Caifu Zhong Sheng: Dragon” and “Phoenix”, which Aristocrat says have “all-new strike zone multipliers, a new jackpot mechanic, and metamorphic cash-on-reels”.
Those will be alongside already-successful products such as “Dragon Link”; “Bao Zhu Zhao Fu,” part of Aristocrat’s Triple Metamorphic game family; “Tiger & Dragon”; “Jin Cai Hao Yun: 5 Dragons”; and other 5 Dragons games, including “Dragon Universe: 5 Dragons Riches”.
