Aristocrat hails Phoenix Link as ‘yin’ to Dragon Link ‘yang’

Sep 26, 2024 Latest News, Trends & Tech  

Slot machine specialist Aristocrat Gaming says it has a new product, “Phoenix Link”, to complement its already-successful “Dragon Link”, which the group had promoted last year to time with the lunar calendar’s Year of the Dragon in February this year.

The new offer (pictured) is on the Neptune Single cabinet and will have its premiere at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) casino industry trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States, from October 7 to 10.

Victor Duarte, executive vice president of gaming product for Aristocrat Gaming, was cited as saying in a Wednesday update: “Phoenix Link and Dragon Link are the ‘yin’ and ‘yang’ to each other.”

He added: “While they come from the same family, the Phoenix [Link] has its own, fiery personality that brings together game features we know players love, and some new ones we’re excited for them to discover.”

The maker says Phoenix Link has four games employing two notable features. The first is ‘Hold & Spin’, said to offer the chance of multiple bonus prizes or ‘Major’ jackpots on a single symbol.

The second is the Phoenix Mystery feature, where all Phoenix symbols landed, relate to a counter and ultimately the chance to trigger a free Hold & Spin. The ultimate prize of a ‘Grand’ progressive jackpot scales with higher denominations, said the supplier.

Aristocrat Gaming is the portion of Australia-listed gaming technology group Aristocrat Leisure Ltd that serves the land-based casino sector.

