Aristocrat hires in Nevada, Texas, starts on Tulsa ops base

The Aristocrat Gaming group says it is hiring new workers for its Las Vegas, Nevada operation in the United States, and for its Austin, Texas location.

The brand – under Aristocrat Technologies Inc in the U.S. – is controlled by Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, and is a leading maker of commercial-sector casino slot machines.

Aristocrat Gaming said in a press release that it was also pledging to pay a minimum wage of US$15 per hour.

Types of jobs in Aristocrat’s hourly category include manufacturing, logistics, technical services, and general administrative support.

In a separate announcement, Aristocrat Gaming said it had broken ground on a new 137,500 square feet (12,774 sq. metres) facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Operations Center will offer a consolidated campus for 300 employees of Class II slots by Aristocrat Gaming and will house light manufacturing, a warehouse and office space.

In 2014, Aristocrat completed the US$1.28-billion acquisition of U.S.-based Video Gaming Technologies Inc (VGT), an established supplier to the U.S. tribal gaming market.