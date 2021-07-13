Aristocrat hires in Nevada, Texas, starts on Tulsa ops base

Jul 13, 2021 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, World
The Aristocrat Gaming group says it is hiring new workers for its Las Vegas, Nevada operation in the United States, and for its Austin, Texas location.
The brand – under Aristocrat Technologies Inc in the U.S. – is controlled by Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, and is a leading maker of commercial-sector casino slot machines.
Aristocrat Gaming said in a press release that it was also pledging to pay a minimum wage of US$15 per hour.
Types of jobs in Aristocrat’s hourly category include manufacturing, logistics, technical services, and general administrative support.
In a separate announcement, Aristocrat Gaming said it had broken ground on a new 137,500 square feet (12,774 sq. metres) facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Tulsa Operations Center will offer a consolidated campus for 300 employees of Class II slots by Aristocrat Gaming and will house light manufacturing, a warehouse and office space.
In 2014, Aristocrat completed the US$1.28-billion acquisition of U.S.-based Video Gaming Technologies Inc (VGT), an established supplier to the U.S. tribal gaming market.
Jul 07, 2021
Jun 24, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021Brokerage Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd is estimating 2021 casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau to rebound by 144 percent compared to 2020, which would be about 50 percent of 2019, i.e., the trading...
Jul 13, 2021
(Click here for more)
”We believe... investments in digital gaming technology will deliver significant returns for the company and its shareholders”
Robert Goldstein
Chairman of casino firm Las Vegas Sands