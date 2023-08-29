Aristocrat in exclusive distribution deal with Skill Master Pro

Casino equipment supplier Aristocrat Gaming announced on Monday an exclusive distribution agreement with Skill Master Pro to provide some of Aristocrat’s games and technology to the Coin Operated Amusement Machine (COAM) market in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Aristocrat Gaming is part of Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

The deal covers “six player-favourite titles”, including “Bao Zhu Zhao Fu”, “Big Fu Cash Bats”, “Buffalo Gold”, and “Mighty Cash”. The games will be available on the new MidKnight XTM cabinet (pictured), “modelled after the award-winning HelixTM cabinet,” according to a Monday statement.

The announcement quoted Kurt Gissane, senior vice president of sales for Aristocrat Gaming, as saying: “Our distribution partnership with Skill Master Pro to enter the Georgia market demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to growth in emerging segments and our investment in producing the best products for our players.”

He added: “Skill Master Pro’s unparalleled market knowledge and quality experience align with the superior products customers expect from us.”

Adam Foust, chief executive of Skill Master Pro, said in prepared remarks that the company was “thrilled to join forces with Aristocrat Gaming on the entertainment and amusement frontier”.