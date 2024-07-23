Aristocrat Interactive making APAC trade show debut in Aug

Australia-listed slot machine maker and online gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd says its Aristocrat Interactive brand “will make its debut” at an Asia Pacific (APAC) industry trade show next month. The group will take part in the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) from August 13 to 15, in Sydney, Australia.

The debut at an APAC trade show for Aristocrat Interactive – the firm’s segment focused on online real money gaming (RMG) – marks “an important milestone”, stated the company in a Tuesday press release.

The group said Aristocrat Interactive’s gaming systems team “will present some of the best and latest technology designed to enhance gaming floors”. That includes an “advanced cashless solution, an upgraded reporting software, and an introduction to its newly established managed services team,” it added.

Aristocrat Leisure said in June that it expects to achieve “at least” US$1 billion in revenue from its interactive segment by financial year 2029.

Aristocrat Leisure completed in late April the acquisition of RMG provider NeoGames SA, and announced Moti Malul – previously chief executive of NeoGames – as CEO of Aristocrat Interactive.

Aside from Aristocrat Interactive, the company has two other operating businesses: Aristocrat Gaming, the group’s land-based gaming technology segment; and mobile games division Pixel United.

In Tuesday’s update, the group said Aristocrat Gaming “is set to unveil new game families” at AGE, including the new “Super Grand Star” family of games (pictured), the newest version of the “Grand Star”.

The company said it would display a total of 12 game families at the trade show, “including six never-seen-before games”.