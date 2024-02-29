Aristocrat Leisure names Primmer chief product officer

Feb 29, 2024 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has appointed Matthew Primmer (pictured) as the chief product officer for the whole group, with immediate effect, it said in a Thursday update.
Las Vegas, Nevada-based Mr Primmer will report directly to Trevor Croker, Aristocrat’s chief executive and managing director. Mr Primmer will also join Aristocrat’s executive steering committee.
He had previously been the chief product officer for the group’s land-based segment, Aristocrat Gaming, a post he held for four years.
There, he led design and development work for casino game content and hardware.
Mr Primmer previously held marketing and sales roles at Australian slot machine maker Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd, and at the former casino equipment brand Shuffle Master Inc.
Mr Croker was cited as saying about Mr Primmer’s new role: “I am delighted to elevate a global gaming executive of Matt’s calibre to our leadership team.”
The CEO added: “Over the past decade, Matt has made a strong contribution to building and extending Aristocrat Gaming’s global product leadership, fostering our outstanding creative and technical talent, championing design and development, and placing customer needs at the centre of our product strategy.”
Aside from Aristocrat Gaming, the group’s other business divisions are Pixel United for mobile games; and Anaxi for online real-money gaming, known as RMG.
