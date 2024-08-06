Aristocrat main monthly AGEM Index contributor say July data

The AGEM Index, a measure of the stock prices of a range of casino technology suppliers, rose by 93.30 points to 1,423.49 in July, a 7.0 percent increase from the prior month. Compared to a year ago, the index climbed 30.1 percent.

During the latest month, 10 of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases, and there was only one negative contribution to the AGEM Index. That is according to its publisher, the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM).

The largest positive contributor to the monthly index – as had been the case in June – was Australia-listed slot machine specialist and online content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. Its 9.0 percent stock price increase led to a 34.13-point gain for the index.

New York-listed gaming equipment supplier International Game Technology Plc (IGT) saw its stock price increase by 14.7 percent, leading to a 16.59-point gain for the index.

The lone negative contributor in July was U.S.-listed PlayAGS Inc. Its 0.4 percent decrease in stock price resulted in a 0.05-point loss for the AGEM Index.

As of July, the AGEM Index had recorded 16 consecutive months of year-on-year growth, with all but one of the reporting periods registering double-digit expansion. Over this period, the index grew by 46.5 percent, or 451.97 points.

The compilers said this marked the longest period of sustained growth since November 2020 to April 2022, when the index registered gains for 18 consecutive months.

In July, two of the three major U.S. stock indices decreased from the prior month. The Nasdaq fell by 3.2 percent over the month, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.6 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 2.7 percent from the prior month.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries, and components for the gaming industry.

The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.