Aristocrat names infrastructure specialist for board

Casino slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has nominated Jennifer Aument as a non-executive director, the firm said in a Tuesday press release.

Her appointment is pending, subject to relevant regulatory approval.

According to the announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Ms Aument has more than 25 years of experience in infrastructure development and operations.

She was most recently global transportation chief executive at AECOM, a United States-based infrastructure consulting firm, where she led a team of over 14,000 people, according to Aristocrat’s statement.

Aristocrat chairman Neil Chatfield was cited as saying: “Jennifer has a particular understanding of U.S. and Australian environments, the complexities of supply chains and the delivery of major projects, and is a thought leader in the use of consumer digital technology.”