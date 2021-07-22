Aristocrat Oasis 360 casino system tied to Everi eWallet

Casino slot machine supplier Aristocrat Technologies Inc announced on Wednesday a partnership with Everi Holdings Inc to integrate Aristocrat’s casino management system, Oasis 360, with Everi’s digital wallet product, CashClub Wallet.

“The integration between Oasis 360 and Everi’s CashClub Wallet shows our focus on delivering innovative guest and operator experiences for our customers with a continued pledge to world-class partnerships,” said Aristocrat Technologies’ executive vice president of customer experience solutions, Cath Burns, in remarks included in the Wednesday announcement.

Everi’s wallet product offers cashless and contactless commerce and payments. In the casino context, this includes funding at an electronic gaming device, payments at point of sale, or for funding of online sports betting, iGaming or social gaming, according to the Wednesday release.

Aristocrat’s Oasis 360 system covers mobile gaming, slot management, bonusing, table management, loyalty solutions, kiosks, and has media management capability. The supplier says its system has “open architecture” that allows for integration with third-party technologies: Everi’s CashClub Wallet in this case.

“Integrating Oasis 360 with our CashClub Wallet solution fulfils our collective goal of creating a convenient, seamless mobile experience for casino guests and a cost-effective solution for operators,” said Everi’s executive vice president and fintech [financial technology] business leader, Darren Simmons, in remarks cited in the joint release.

United States-based Aristocrat Technologies is a subsidiary of Australia-based Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.