Aristocrat opens revamped Macau showroom, eyes expansion

Casino slot machine maker and digital games provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd opened on Monday (June 3) its renovated office and showroom in Macau. The company said the revamp marked a “significant milestone” for the group and reaffirmed its “commitment to the Asian region and its people-first culture”.

Hector Fernandez (pictured, third from right), chief executive of Aristocrat Gaming, said at the opening ceremony the group’s business remains “focused on its people”.

“You can have a global strategy, you can have people sitting in [Las] Vegas or Australia, but at the end of the day, you need local execution. You need local talent, local know-how, people that live, breathe your business every single day,” he stated.

“We’re really proud of all of the investments that we’ve made, and this is just the beginning,” Mr Fernandez added.

Lloyd Robson (pictured, fourth from left), general manager for Asia at Aristocrat Gaming, told GGRAsia that the firm’s newly renovated space would enable the company “to expand its resources in Macau,” positioning the group to “further support” its partners in the market.

“Macau’s obviously been a big part of our business and, coming out of the pandemic, we really felt it was the right time to double down our investment,” observed Mr Robson.

“We’ve spent a lot of money and resources in our product, and we thought the next evolution of that was really on our infrastructure,” he added. “This is an entirely new fit out, and an entirely new renovation, and we just felt the time was right to support the [Macau] market.”

Customers and representatives from the Macau gaming industry, including from the city’s six casino operators and the local regulator, attended the official opening of Aristocrat’s renovated facilities.

The gaming supplier opened in April last year a “gaming showroom” in the Philippines. The venue is located in Pasay City, Manila, close to the private-sector casino resorts at Entertainment City.