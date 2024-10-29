Aristocrat says first casino tech firm licensed by UAE

Gaming equipment and technology supplier Aristocrat says it has received a gaming-related vendor licence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding that it was first such licence the regulator has issued.

A Monday press release said: “Aristocrat announced today that the company was the first international slot and online technology company to be granted a gaming-related vendor licence by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the federal entity overseeing commercial gaming activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”

It added: “This announcement grants Aristocrat the ability to provide the company’s land-based electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and online games and technology solutions to commercial gaming operators licensed by the GCGRA.”

Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has three operating businesses. They are: Aristocrat Gaming, the group’s land-based gaming technology segment; Aristocrat Interactive, the firm’s segment focused on online real money gaming (RMG); and mobile games division Pixel United.

According to the regulator’s website, so far there is only one licensed operator in the UAE. That is casino firm Wynn Resorts Ltd, which is developing the Wynn Al Marjan Island casino resort in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the emirates.

The complex is due to have a “pre-opening” in the first quarter of 2027, as per a recent investor presentation by the casino group.

Hector Fernandez, chief executive of Aristocrat Gaming, said in Monday’s update: “We are honoured to be the first large, international technology provider to be awarded a gaming-related vendor licence to serve the UAE market.”

The supplier added in its statement: “As the GCGRA’s first supplier to obtain the licence, the company will offer world-class gaming content, hardware and services to cater to player interests and financial preferences.”

The UAE regulator, chaired by Jim Murren, a former chairman and chief executive of casino group MGM Resorts International, has also licensed a lottery operator called The Game LLC, according to a statement on the regulator’s website.