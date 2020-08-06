 

Aristocrat, Sci Games lead July AGEM Index monthly gain

Aug 06, 2020  

Aristocrat, Sci Games lead July AGEM Index monthly gain

The AGEM Index for stocks of major casino equipment suppliers increased by 13.55 points in July to 420.86 points, a 3.3-percent gain from June. Judged year-on-year, July’s index value was down 15.0 percent.

Six of the 13 firms on the index reported month-on-month stock price increases in July despite what the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), which issues the indicator, described as “ongoing global economic impacts due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The stock price of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd – the largest-single contributor to the index’s value in July  – increased by 2.7 percent sequentially, and accounted for a 12.43-point improvement in the AGEM index. Judged year-on-year, Aristocrat Leisure’s July stock price decreased by 14.6 percent.

AGEM Index July 2020

Scientific Games Corp – the second-largest individual contributor to July’s index – saw a 13.6 percent month-on-month increase in its stock price, which led to an index contribution of 3.79 points. But the company’s stock price in that month declined by 14.1 percent year-on-year.

Most other constituent companies of the AGEM Index have also seen a double-digit year-on-year decrease in their stock price during July.

During that month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 2.4 percent and the S&P 500 expanded by 5.5 percent, noted the gaming sector trade body. The Nasdaq saw during July a gain of 6.8 percent, compared to the previous month, the trade body added.

The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S.-based research firm.

