Aristocrat, Sci Games lead July AGEM Index monthly gain

The AGEM Index for stocks of major casino equipment suppliers increased by 13.55 points in July to 420.86 points, a 3.3-percent gain from June. Judged year-on-year, July’s index value was down 15.0 percent.
Six of the 13 firms on the index reported month-on-month stock price increases in July despite what the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), which issues the indicator, described as “ongoing global economic impacts due to the Covid-19 pandemic”.
The stock price of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd – the largest-single contributor to the index’s value in July – increased by 2.7 percent sequentially, and accounted for a 12.43-point improvement in the AGEM index. Judged year-on-year, Aristocrat Leisure’s July stock price decreased by 14.6 percent.
Scientific Games Corp – the second-largest individual contributor to July’s index – saw a 13.6 percent month-on-month increase in its stock price, which led to an index contribution of 3.79 points. But the company’s stock price in that month declined by 14.1 percent year-on-year.
Most other constituent companies of the AGEM Index have also seen a double-digit year-on-year decrease in their stock price during July.
During that month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 2.4 percent and the S&P 500 expanded by 5.5 percent, noted the gaming sector trade body. The Nasdaq saw during July a gain of 6.8 percent, compared to the previous month, the trade body added.
The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S.-based research firm.
