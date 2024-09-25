Aristocrat, Studio City create ‘Dragon Zone’ for Golden Week

Gaming technology supplier Aristocrat Gaming says it has worked with the Studio City casino resort in Macau to launch a “unique” themed slot area at the property called “Dragon Zone” (pictured) in time for peak business during October Golden Week.

Studio City, in Macau’s Cotai district, is run by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. Aristocrat Gaming is the land-based gaming technology business of Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

“The first-of-its-kind player experience will be powered by a full fleet of popular games by Aristocrat Gaming,” said Aristocrat in a Wednesday announcement.

It is a “unique player experience in celebration of Golden Week this October,” added the technology firm.

Featured in the zone is the “Dragon Link” slot product along with other newly-released Aristocrat Gaming titles, including “Bao Zhu Zhao Fu” and its “Red Festival” and “Blue Festival” offers.

The design of the installation, which opened on September 21, is said to take inspiration from the art of Chinese papercraft.

Cited in the announcement, Kevin Benning, senior vice president and property general manager at Studio City, described the new gaming zone in the property as “an exclusive and engaging environment that sets us apart in the market, complete with popular Aristocrat games”.

He added: “The guest experience is central to everything we do, and it’s important that an innovative and memorable experience extends beyond the games on our floors.

Mr Benning further stated: “Working with Aristocrat Gaming to create such a unique experience enables us to bring this vision to life.”

A mainland China holiday encompassing the country’s National Day – also known as October Golden Week – runs from October1 to October 7 inclusive, and is likely to be a key earnings season for Macau casinos.

Emily Schmitt, vice president of international marketing at Aristocrat Gaming, was cited in the update as saying: “We’re excited to partner with Studio City to launch this experience for all players during Golden Week.”

She added: “The team at Studio City share our focus in redefining the traditional gaming experience to drive player demand and loyalty in this market. What we’ve developed together is a blend of creativity, strategic thinking and differentiation.”

Aristocrat Gaming’s management spoke to GGRAsia recently about how the group was also using data analytics to tailor product offers for casino venues, including in the Asia Pacific region.