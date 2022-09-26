Aristocrat to acquire online RMG supplier Roxor Gaming

Slot-machine maker and game-content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd says it has an agreement to acquire Roxor Gaming Ltd, a game developing company based in London, in the United Kingdom. The value of the deal was not disclosed in a Monday press release.

Roxor Gaming, described as a “leading B2B [business-to-business]” online real money gaming (RMG) supplier, is a subsidiary of privately held, London-based Anzo Group.

“Roxor’s remote game server and publishing technology will accelerate delivery of Aristocrat’s strategy to grow and scale in online RMG,” said the Australia-listed company.

It added: “Roxor’s technology is live in the U.S. and U.K. markets, and is innovative, highly scalable and supports efficient and feature-rich games and game development.”

Roxor has more than 100 employees, primarily based in the U.K., “along with a deep affiliate network with extensive online RMG experience,” said Aristocrat.

As part of the transaction, Aristocrat will also acquire Roxor’s two in-house game development studios, increasing the acquirer’s capability in terms of “further online RMG-specific technical and product development talent”.

The deal is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

“Aristocrat will fund the transaction from existing cash, and the transaction is not expected to have a material earnings impact,” stated the firm.