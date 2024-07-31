Aristocrat to launch ‘House of the Dragon’ slot game

Casino slot machine supplier Aristocrat Gaming announced on Tuesday an introduction of a new slot game, “House of the Dragon” (pictured), themed and named after the HBO Original drama series currently on air.

The themed product is due to go live on casino floors “before the end of the calendar year”, said Aristocrat Gaming in its statement. The game – offered on the King Max cabinet – will feature at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) casino trade show and conference in Las Vegas in October.

“The House of the Dragon television series has broken records and engaged a legacy of fans in a new way. We are thrilled to further the epic entertainment of this hit series with the creation of the new House of the Dragon slot game,” Aristocrat Gaming’s chief executive, Hector Fernandez, said in prepared remarks included in the Tuesday release.

The supplier noted the new slot game is built in partnership with global media and entertainment company Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment.

The two parties have partnered previously in the development of a family of slot titles named and themed after “Game of Thrones”, another HBO Original series originally broadcast from 2011 to 2019. The House of the Dragon – currently in season 2 and soon to reach finale – is described as a prequel to Game of Thrones.