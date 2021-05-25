Aristocrat to trial cashless machines in New South Wales

Casino slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd is to trial cashless gaming machines in Newcastle, a harbour city in the Australian state of New South Wales. The trial will take place at Wests New Lambton, a venue operated by Wests Group Australia, according to a press release from the latter firm.

“The New South Wales government has today announced that it has approved a trial of cashless technology, identifying leading hospitality operator the Wests Group as partner of the trial,” stated the company in a Monday release.

It added: “Aristocrat Gaming’s Prime mobile solution will run a limited trial of its cashless payment technology at Wests New Lambton on 36 machines only.”

The trial is part of an industry-led initiative that could eventually be adopted statewide, according to local authorities.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper quoted the New South Wales minister for digital and customer service, Victor Dominello, as saying he was “encouraged” that venues were embracing a cashless gambling technology trial to combat problem gambling and money laundering.

“I support this digital proposal as it is linked to identity, a bank account and with harm-minimisation settings,” he reportedly said. “I acknowledge the efforts of Aristocrat and Wests and thank them for working with the New South Wales government on this important trial.”

Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd has committed itself to switching to cashless operations in its casinos, as part of a deal to restore gaming licensing for its new Sydney project at Barangaroo, in New South Wales.

The Star Entertainment Group Ltd, the operator of The Star Sydney casino hotel, has also agreed to “work with the authority in moving towards cashless gaming, using a card linked to identity and to a recognised financial institution,” said earlier this month the New South Wales’ regulator, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.