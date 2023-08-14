Aristocrat to unveil ‘Grand Legends’ range at AGE 2023

Australia-listed slot machine maker and online gaming content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd says it will be unveiling its new “Grand Legends” game range at the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) 2023. The event takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Grand Legends “builds on the Australian success” of the “Grand Star” game family, Aristocrat said in a press release. The new product “is an evolution of the five-of-a-kind mechanic, adds a Hold ’n Spin mechanic and features a stunning Asian royal warrior theme with four games,” the firm added.

Aristocrat will be showcasing a total of 12 game families with 35 game titles at AGE 2023. The offer includes “Aqua Kingdom”. The firm says that range was “developed for VIP play in hotels and clubs”, and recently made its debut in Queensland, Australia. It is a successor to “Choy’s Kingdom” and features four games.

Aristocrat will also be showcasing at AGE 2023 its “Mighty Genie” game family. It includes Aristocrat’s Hold ‘n Spin mechanic, topped up with repeat wins, where Hold ‘n Spin wins have a chance to be paid out multiple times. There are three games in the family.

The release quoted David Ronson, the firm’s managing director for the Asia-Pacific region, as saying that Aristocrat’s latest game portfolio on display at AGE 2023 highlighted the company’s “ongoing investment in the region, with games developed by studios across the globe”.

Aristocrat will also exhibit at AGE 2023 its systems offerings, namely its Anaxi CXS-related products.