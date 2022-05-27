Aruze Gaming appoints Gabrielle Houston SVP of finance

Casino slot machine and electronic table game supplier Aruze Gaming America Inc has announced the appointment of Gabrielle Houston (pictured) as the group’s senior vice president of finance and accounting.

Ms Houston “brings over 30 years of finance experience to Aruze’s team, where she will lead and oversee the global accounting and the finance operations,” said the company in a press release.

In her new role she will “lead, grow and develop” Aruze Gaming’s accounting team, “as well as develop budgets, forecasts and financial plans.”

“Her role will help ensure that Aruze’s performance is in line with short- and long-term objectives,” added the firm.

The release quoted Rob Ziems, president of Aruze Gaming, as saying: “Gabi’s wealth of knowledge and experience make her an extremely valuable addition to our leadership team.”

Ms Houston was described in the release as having a “well-established career” on the financial side of the gaming industry.

Most recently, she served as vice president of finance and controller at United States-based maker of electronic table games, Galaxy Gaming Inc. She also assumed previously financial roles at casino operator MGM Resorts International, and at gaming equipment brand Aristocrat.

In prepared remarks in the release, Ms Houston said: “Aruze continues to lead by example in the innovation of the world of gaming and I’m excited to use my expertise to sustain and accelerate their growth.”