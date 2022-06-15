Aruze Gaming Australia appoints SVP of products for APAC

Jun 15, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Casino game supplier Aruze Gaming Australia Pty Ltd has announced the appointment of Mitsuhiro Miyazaki (pictured) as senior vice president of product management for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including Australia and New Zealand.
In his new position, Mr Miyazaki will oversee Aruze’s product planning and roadmaps for the APAC region, said the company in a Tuesday press release. “Mr Miyazaki will help develop and implement strategies for the company products within research and development, compliance, and sales, as well as help drive the organisation along with other senior management,” the firm added.
According to the statement, Mr Miyazaki will also act as a director of Aruze Gaming Australia, along with Robert Ziems and Cameron Louis.
The release quoted Masumi Fujisawa, Aruze’s global chief technology officer and chairman, as saying that Mr Miyazaki’s knowledge in research and development, and product management “will be a tremendous asset” to the company.
“We believe the wealth of experience that Mr Miyazaki brings with him will help strengthen Aruze’s product research, planning, and roadmaps throughout the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.
Mr Miyazaki is described in the document as having more than “14 years of extensive experience” in the gaming industry, where he held senior executive positions. Before joining Aruze, he was managing director of Konami Australia Pty Ltd, following multiple senior leadership roles in research and development, and international sales and operations at U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.
