Aruze Gaming Global clinches licences in Macau, Philippines

The recently-created slot machine manufacturing business Aruze Gaming Global says it has been granted licences by a number of jurisdictions in North America and Asia, including in Macau and the Philippines.

Aruze Gaming Global “has now met the rigorous requirements and has been granted approvals” in new jurisdictions, stated the company in a Monday press release. It added the licences “dramatically expand Aruze Gaming Global’s addressable markets in more than 160 new jurisdictions”.

In Asia, the company said it received approvals from Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, as well as from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s gaming regulator.

The firm also said it got approvals from a number of markets in North America, including Pennsylvania and Virginia, with “dozens more … in process”.

Aruze Gaming Global also announced that it will be “establishing offices and distributorships” in the Netherlands, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The aim is to “further extend” the group’s international reach, it stated.

The supplier said it had, so far, been granted licences for more than 160 gaming jurisdictions worldwide, “up from just 76 licences in August of 2023”.

Kelcey Allison, the firm’s global chief operating officer, said in prepared remarks contained in Monday’s release that the timing of the new licences “could not be better”.

The said that “several new titles” launched by Aruze Gaming Global were “performing at two to three times house average,” giving the manufacturer “some amazing new content” for its “existing and newly accessible markets”.

Betty Zhao, the company’s senior vice president of international operations, was also quoted in the update as saying: “Our explosive growth and high-performing new content is fuelling a lot of excitement with our new customers.”

Aruze Gaming Global took part in this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia conference and trade show, held earlier this month in Macau.

A key offering on display at the event was the company’s standalone progressive product “Gong Gong Lai Fu”, on the Muso Curve-55HB cabinet. The game is due to be introduced to the Macau and Philippines markets “within this year,” said Ms Zhao in comments to GGRAsia.

Aruze Gaming Global had to be recognised as a new supplier after the exit from the industry of the legacy slot business of the old Aruze Gaming America Inc. In February 2023 the latter filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States’ Bankruptcy Code.

U.S.-based Play Synergy, part of Empire Technological Group Ltd, acquired some Aruze Gaming America assets, principally its slot machine business.